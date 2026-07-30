Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.00.

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Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $100.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $755.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Benchmark Electronics's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 24,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $1,977,191.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,864,092.82. This trade represents a 33.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $561,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,744.38. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 86,352 shares of company stock worth $7,312,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 609 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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