Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.40, but opened at $77.82. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $72.5220, with a volume of 83,019 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,170,094.20. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $1,510,843 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Benchmark Electronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Benchmark Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised Q2 and full‑year guidance — Q2 EPS guide of $0.65–$0.71 (vs. ~$0.59 consensus) and revenue guide $700–$740M; management also raised full‑year revenue growth to ~9–10%, signaling stronger demand/visibility. BusinessWire

Company raised Q2 and full‑year guidance — Q2 EPS guide of $0.65–$0.71 (vs. ~$0.59 consensus) and revenue guide $700–$740M; management also raised full‑year revenue growth to ~9–10%, signaling stronger demand/visibility. Positive Sentiment: Q1 operational improvement — revenue up ~7% YoY, meaningful gains in operating profit and operating cash flow; company highlighted improved margins and cash generation that support the upgraded outlook. Quiver Quantitative

Q1 operational improvement — revenue up ~7% YoY, meaningful gains in operating profit and operating cash flow; company highlighted improved margins and cash generation that support the upgraded outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Needham bumped its price target to $80 and reiterated a Buy, providing a notable institutional endorsement that can attract buyers. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade — Needham bumped its price target to $80 and reiterated a Buy, providing a notable institutional endorsement that can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Official release and investor materials are available (press release, slide deck, call transcript) for deeper diligence; the call transcript details management’s drivers for the raised outlook. Press Release / Slide Deck Earnings Call Transcript

Official release and investor materials are available (press release, slide deck, call transcript) for deeper diligence; the call transcript details management’s drivers for the raised outlook. Negative Sentiment: GAAP vs. street nuance — GAAP EPS of $0.36 was below some reported model expectations (the company highlights non‑GAAP $0.58), so part of the move reflects reconciliation between GAAP/non‑GAAP results. MSN

GAAP vs. street nuance — GAAP EPS of $0.36 was below some reported model expectations (the company highlights non‑GAAP $0.58), so part of the move reflects reconciliation between GAAP/non‑GAAP results. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — multiple insider sales (including the CEO) were reported over recent months, which investors may view as a cautionary sign. Quiver Quantitative (insider data)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 609 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.93%.The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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