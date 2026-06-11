Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.63 and traded as high as $88.57. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $83.0650, with a volume of 501,354 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHE

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $677.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.25 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.710 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Benchmark Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $561,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,744.38. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Scheible sold 22,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,954,065.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,274,845. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,806. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,940,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,688,298 shares of the technology company's stock worth $103,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 141.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 363,651 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 56.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,457 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 123,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark's offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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