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Benchmark Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $16.00

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Lightspeed Commerce logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Benchmark cut its price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18 to $16, though it kept a buy rating. The new target still implies significant upside from the stock’s current level.
  • Other analysts were also cautious, with several firms lowering targets and a mixed rating picture overall. MarketBeat says the consensus rating is currently Hold, with an average price target of $12.64.
  • The stock rose 2.4% to $8.57 on Friday, but the company recently reported earnings that missed EPS estimates by a penny despite revenue beating forecasts and climbing 14.8% year over year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Commerce.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark's target price points to a potential upside of 86.63% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSPD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.4%

LSPD stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 170,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,754. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 58.15%.The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. The business's revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,567 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,902 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,580 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Lightspeed Commerce

Here are the key news stories impacting Lightspeed Commerce this week:

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc is a Canadian technology company that develops cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce software for small and medium-sized businesses across the retail and hospitality sectors. Its integrated platform enables merchants to manage sales, inventory, customer relationships and analytics through a single interface. By combining in-store and online channels, Lightspeed helps businesses streamline operations and improve customer engagement in an increasingly omnichannel marketplace.

The company's product suite includes POS terminals, payment processing services, inventory management tools, customer loyalty programs and data reporting dashboards.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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