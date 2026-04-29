Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Benev Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session's volume of 9,931 shares.The stock last traded at $3.0725 and had previously closed at $3.11.
Benev Capital Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $525.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.
Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Benev Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 51.80%.The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million.
About Benev Capital
(Get Free Report
)
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Benev Capital, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Benev Capital wasn't on the list.
While Benev Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.