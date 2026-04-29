Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Benev Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session's volume of 9,931 shares.The stock last traded at $3.0725 and had previously closed at $3.11.

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Benev Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $525.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Benev Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 51.80%.The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million.

About Benev Capital

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

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