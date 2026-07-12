Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.5385.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bentley Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Bentley Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,048. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $424.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Bentley Systems's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Bentley Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 80.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 898.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 939 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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