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Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Morgan Sindall Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a Buy rating on Morgan Sindall with a target price of GBX 5,800, implying about a 17.31% upside from its current level.
  • The stock traded up 2.8% to GBX 4,944 on high volume (804,121 shares vs. a 261,443 average), with a market capitalization of £2.32bn and a P/E of 13.93.
  • Morgan Sindall reported quarterly EPS of GBX 370, a net margin of 3.49% and ROE of 24.53%, and the group posted annual revenue of £5.0bn for the full year 2025.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,800 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company's current price.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Up 2.8%

Morgan Sindall Group stock traded up GBX 136 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,944. The stock had a trading volume of 804,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 0.87. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,310 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,730. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,658.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,705.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 370 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Sindall Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Sindall Group will post 238.9649924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £5.0bn in the full year 2025. The Group employs over 8,500 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through five divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction and Infrastructure.

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