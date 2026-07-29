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Best 5G Stocks To Follow Today - July 29th

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Ceva logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ceva, KT, Radcom, Mobix Labs, and Franklin Wireless are highlighted as the five 5G stocks to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume among companies in the sector.
  • The companies span key areas of the 5G ecosystem, including semiconductor and software IP, telecommunications services, cloud-native network intelligence, connectivity hardware, and wireless broadband and IoT devices.
  • Ceva and Mobix Labs focus on 5G chips and connectivity infrastructure, while KT operates 5G networks and Radcom provides network visibility and service assurance solutions; Franklin Wireless supplies 5G/4G hotspots, routers, gateways, and connected devices.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Ceva, KT, Radcom, Mobix Labs, and Franklin Wireless are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. **5G stocks** are shares of companies that develop, operate, or support fifth-generation wireless networks and related technologies. They may include telecommunications carriers, network-equipment manufacturers, semiconductor firms, and companies providing infrastructure such as antennas, fiber-optic systems, and data centers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Radcom (RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Franklin Wireless (FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FKWL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ceva Right Now?

Before you consider Ceva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ceva wasn't on the list.

While Ceva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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