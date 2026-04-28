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Best Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights seven blockchain-related tickers to watch: Core Scientific (CORZ and CORZW), Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR), Globant (GLOB), Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI), and Digi Power X (DGXX).
  • These companies — spanning miners, hosting/data‑center operators, blockchain software and AI/infrastructure providers — recorded the highest dollar trading volume among blockchain stocks recently, offering exposure to the crypto ecosystem but carrying significant regulatory and crypto-price volatility risks.
  • Interested in Core Scientific? Here are five stocks we like better.

Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Figure Technology Solutions, Globant, Mawson Infrastructure Group, Core Scientific, and Digi Power X are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Blockchain stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models, revenues, or growth prospects depend substantially on blockchain technology or cryptocurrency-related activities. For investors, they provide a way to gain exposure to the blockchain ecosystem—including miners, exchanges, chipmakers, software and service providers, or firms integrating distributed-ledger solutions—while carrying risks from regulatory changes, crypto-price volatility, and uncertain long-term adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MIGI

Core Scientific (CORZW)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZW

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Core Scientific Right Now?

Before you consider Core Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Core Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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