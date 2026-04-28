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Best Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identifies five fertilizer stocks to watch: Mosaic (MOS), CF Industries (CF), Nutrien (NTR), CVR Partners (UAN), and CVR Energy (CVI); these names had the highest dollar trading volume among fertilizer stocks in recent days.
  • Fertilizer stocks are cyclical and sensitive to crop prices, planting seasons, input costs (especially natural gas and mined minerals), global food demand, and geopolitics or export controls, any of which can rapidly change supply and margins.
  • The group spans the fertilizer value chain—Mosaic (phosphate and potash), CF (ammonia/nitrogen), Nutrien (retail, potash, nitrogen), CVR Partners (nitrogen), and CVR Energy (refining plus nitrogen)—providing varied exposure to raw materials, production, and distribution.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mosaic.

Mosaic, CF Industries, Nutrien, CVR Partners, and CVR Energy are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute, or supply agricultural fertilizers and crop nutrients (e.g., nitrogen, phosphate, potash) and related inputs. For investors, these stocks are cyclical and sensitive to crop prices and planting seasons, input costs (especially natural gas and mined minerals), global food demand, and geopolitics or export controls that can rapidly change supply and margins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

CVR Partners (UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAN

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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