Best Financial Stocks To Watch Now - April 22nd

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, Visa, and Intuit are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector — banks, insurance companies, broker-dealers, asset managers, payment processors and similar firms — whose primary business is offering financial services. These stocks are often sensitive to interest rates, credit conditions and regulatory changes, and are commonly used by investors for dividend income or exposure to lending, underwriting and other financial intermediation activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

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Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

See Also

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