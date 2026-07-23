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Best Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
QuantumScape logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven lithium-related stocks to watch because they had the highest dollar trading volume in recent days: QuantumScape, Critical Metals, Amprius Technologies, Enovix, Lithium Americas, Lithium Americas (Argentina), and Energizer.
  • The group spans both pure-play lithium companies and battery manufacturers, reflecting different ways investors can gain exposure to the electrification and energy-storage trend. The article notes that lithium stocks can be volatile because they are influenced by commodity prices, supply changes, and broader industry trends.
  • Several of the companies are focused on next-generation battery technology or major lithium projects, including QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries, Amprius’ high-energy lithium-ion batteries, Enovix’s silicon-anode batteries, and Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass project in Nevada.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

QuantumScape, Critical Metals, Amprius Technologies, Enovix, Lithium Americas, Lithium Americas (Argentina), and Energizer are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or production of lithium, a metal used extensively in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. For stock market investors, these stocks offer a way to gain exposure to demand for lithium and the broader shift toward electrification and clean energy, but they can also be volatile because prices are influenced by commodity markets, supply changes, and industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

Energizer (ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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