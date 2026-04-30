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Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Now - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Critical Metals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Critical Metals (CRML), Lithium Americas (LAC), and QuantumScape (QS) as the three lithium stocks to watch today, noting they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among lithium names in recent days.
  • Investors watch lithium stocks to gain exposure to rising EV and grid-battery demand, but the sector carries notable risks from commodity-price swings, production challenges, and regulatory or geopolitical factors.
  • Company focuses: CRML is a lithium explorer with the Wolfsberg and Tanbreez projects; LAC holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project in Nevada; QS is developing solid-state lithium‑metal batteries for electric vehicles.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Critical Metals, Lithium Americas, and QuantumScape are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, processing or supplying of lithium and lithium-based materials used mainly in batteries for electric vehicles and grid energy storage. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to expected growth in battery demand, while bearing risks from commodity-price swings, production challenges and regulatory or geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Critical Metals Right Now?

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