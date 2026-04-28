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Best Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today - April 28th

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified seven nuclear stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR), Centrus Energy (LEU), BWX Technologies (BWXT), Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE), HCM II Acquisition (IMSR), and Terra Innovatum Global (NKLR).
  • The companies cover the civilian nuclear value chain—from reactor and micro/modular designs and fission-plant development (Oklo, NuScale, Terra Innovatum) to fuel supply, fuel-cycle services, and component manufacturing (Centrus, BWXT, Nano Nuclear).
  • Investors in these stocks face industry-specific catalysts and risks, including government and regulatory policy shifts, uranium price movements, technological advances, and public sentiment about nuclear power.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Oklo, NuScale Power, Centrus Energy, BWX Technologies, Nano Nuclear Energy, HCM II Acquisition, and Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Nuclear stocks" refer to shares of companies whose main business involves the civilian nuclear industry — for example nuclear power utilities, reactor and component manufacturers, uranium miners and processors, and firms handling fuel-cycle services and waste management. Investors in these stocks are exposed to industry-specific catalysts and risks such as regulatory and government policy shifts, uranium price movements, technological advances, and public sentiment about nuclear power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

HCM II Acquisition (IMSR)

Terrestrial Energy Inc. produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMSR

Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NKLR)

Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors. Terra Innovatum Global N.V., formerly known as GSR III Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKLR

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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