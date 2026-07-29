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Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 29th

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat identified five pharmaceutical stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Eli Lilly (LLY), AbbVie (ABBV), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Forte Biosciences (FBRX), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA).
  • Eli Lilly focuses on diabetes and obesity treatments including Mounjaro, Trulicity, and Zepbound, while AbbVie markets major immunology and oncology drugs such as Skyrizi, Rinvoq, and Imbruvica.
  • Abbott offers pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, nutrition products, and medical devices; Forte is developing autoimmune-disease treatments; and Teva specializes in generic, specialty, and biopharmaceutical medicines. Pharmaceutical stocks carry risks from clinical failures, regulatory decisions, patent expirations, and competition.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Abbott Laboratories, Forte Biosciences, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies involved in researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling prescription or over-the-counter medicines. For investors, these stocks may offer growth potential from successful drug development and strong demand for healthcare products, but they can also carry risks related to clinical-trial failures, regulatory decisions, patent expirations, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBRX

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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