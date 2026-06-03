Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Insider Mark Hopman Sells 5,329 Shares

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) insider Mark Hopman sold 5,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $67,198.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,650,485.07. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Beta Bionics Price Performance

Beta Bionics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,045,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,693. The stock has a market cap of $554.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 60.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beta Bionics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 213.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,036,000 after buying an additional 1,509,217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,437,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 108.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,414,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 736,576 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,520,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at about $5,518,000.

Key Beta Bionics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Beta Bionics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beta Bionics said it is the first automated insulin delivery company to publish near real-time real-world data on a public website, which could improve transparency and support adoption of the iLet Bionic Pancreas. Article Title

Beta Bionics said it is the first automated insulin delivery company to publish near real-time real-world data on a public website, which could improve transparency and support adoption of the iLet Bionic Pancreas. Neutral Sentiment: The company received multiple shareholder-alert and investigation notices from law firms, but these are preliminary probes rather than confirmed findings. Article Title

The company received multiple shareholder-alert and investigation notices from law firms, but these are preliminary probes rather than confirmed findings. Neutral Sentiment: Robbins LLP also said it is investigating whether Beta Bionics officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Article Title

Robbins LLP also said it is investigating whether Beta Bionics officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CFO, sold shares on June 2 to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards, adding to investor caution even though the company said the sales were not discretionary. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beta Bionics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Beta Bionics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBNX

Beta Bionics Company Profile

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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