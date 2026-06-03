Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Insider Steven Jon Russell Sells 4,222 Shares of Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Jon Russell sold 4,222 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $53,239.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,235.89. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Beta Bionics Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBNX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 1,045,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,693. The stock has a market cap of $554.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.40. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 60.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Beta Bionics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Beta Bionics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Beta Bionics from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Beta Bionics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Beta Bionics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beta Bionics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBNX

Key Beta Bionics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Beta Bionics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beta Bionics said it is the first automated insulin delivery company to publish near real-time real-world data on a public website, which could improve transparency and support adoption of the iLet Bionic Pancreas. Article Title

Beta Bionics said it is the first automated insulin delivery company to publish near real-time real-world data on a public website, which could improve transparency and support adoption of the iLet Bionic Pancreas. Neutral Sentiment: The company received multiple shareholder-alert and investigation notices from law firms, but these are preliminary probes rather than confirmed findings. Article Title

The company received multiple shareholder-alert and investigation notices from law firms, but these are preliminary probes rather than confirmed findings. Neutral Sentiment: Robbins LLP also said it is investigating whether Beta Bionics officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Article Title

Robbins LLP also said it is investigating whether Beta Bionics officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CFO, sold shares on June 2 to cover tax withholding tied to equity awards, adding to investor caution even though the company said the sales were not discretionary. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the third quarter valued at $4,423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 3,238.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 199,785 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 278,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,579,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,718,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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