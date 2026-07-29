BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock Price Down 9.1% - Should You Sell?

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.7040. 301,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,466,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Get BETA Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BETA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BETA Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BETA Technologies

BETA Technologies Stock Down 8.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BETA Technologies Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BETA Technologies news, Director Michael Robert Stone bought 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $249,999.65. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,767,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,781,244.91. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herman Cueto sold 18,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $336,778.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,639,225.80. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,475. 24.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BETA. General Electric Co acquired a new position in BETA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $644,962,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,089,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,187,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BETA Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,290,000.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BETA Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BETA Technologies wasn't on the list.

While BETA Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here