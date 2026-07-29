Beyond Meat (BYND) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $62.4270 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a net margin of 54.95%.The firm had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.02 million. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Beyond Meat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,980 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 670.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 608,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 215,492 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1,138.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 336,549 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 309,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 776.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 484,596 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Zacks Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $0.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYND

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc NASDAQ: BYND develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat's mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company's product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

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