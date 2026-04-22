Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 18.2% - Still a Buy?

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.2350. Approximately 36,036,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 46,136,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0450.

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Key Stories Impacting Beyond Meat

Here are the key news stories impacting Beyond Meat this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $0.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Trading Up 8.6%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $526.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.67.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 43.98%.The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 419,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $251,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,749,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,980.20. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250,628 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc NASDAQ: BYND develops, manufactures and sells plant-based meat substitutes designed to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of animal-based proteins. Since its founding in 2009 by Ethan Brown and initial public offering in 2019, the company has focused on leveraging proprietary technology and ingredient blends to produce a suite of products that cater to both retail and foodservice channels. Beyond Meat's mission centers on offering more sustainable protein options by reducing reliance on livestock farming and its associated environmental footprint.

The company's product portfolio includes Beyond Burger, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Beef and Beyond Chicken, each formulated to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking meat alternatives without compromising on flavor or cooking versatility.

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