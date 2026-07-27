B&G Foods (BGS) to Post Earnings on Monday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.0553 per share and revenue of $394.8190 million for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.575-0.675 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. B&G Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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B&G Foods Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.99. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. B&G Foods's payout ratio is currently -39.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 target price on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on B&G Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 41.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company's product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

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