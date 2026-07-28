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BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Up 3.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
BGSF logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BGSF shares rose 3.3% to $5.37, with trading volume nearly double the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating, while the overall consensus is “Reduce,” split between one Hold and one Sell rating.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results fell short of expectations, reporting an adjusted loss of $0.13 per share and revenue of $20.88 million versus estimates of $21.00 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.37. 15,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 7,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BGSF

BGSF Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a market cap of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). BGSF had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 11.98%.The company had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BGSF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,596 shares of the company's stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 144,820 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BGSF by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company's stock.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc NYSE: BGSF is a provider of comprehensive workforce management and professional staffing services. The company specializes in designing and administering programs that help organizations optimize their contingent labor, direct hire recruiting and managed service solutions. Through an integrated approach, BGSF delivers end-to-end support that encompasses the planning, deployment and oversight of talent across multiple business functions.

BGSF's service offerings include strategic workforce planning, vendor management, compliance and risk management, onboarding, timekeeping and payroll administration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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