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BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
BHP Group logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • BHP Group has an average analyst recommendation of "Hold" from six brokerage firms covering the stock.
  • The average 1-year price target among updated broker forecasts is GBX 9,150, with recent ratings largely staying neutral or hold.
  • Shares opened at GBX 2,976, and the company currently has a market cap of £151.2 billion with a P/E ratio of 14.78.
  • Five stocks we like better than BHP Group.

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,150.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from £290 to £350 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,350 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,976 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,769.23 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,179.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,854.32.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition. A resources mix for today and for the future. Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle. We aim to do this through owning a portfolio of world class assets with exposure to highly attractive commodities that benefit from the mega-trends playing out in the world around us, by operating them exceptionally well, by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and through being industry leaders in sustainability and the creation of social value. We are a global business with over 9,000 suppliers around the world, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses that are local to our assets.

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Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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