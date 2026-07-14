Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CEO Claire Mazumdar Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,292,359.84. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Claire Mazumdar sold 15,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $354,150.00.

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Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BCAX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. 331,455 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,796. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BCAX shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCAX

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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