BigBear.ai (BBAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect BigBear.ai to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $33.5980 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. BigBear.ai's quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BigBear.ai to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BigBear.ai alerts: Sign Up

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,237,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,421,898. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 508,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,034,748. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BigBear.ai by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 441.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company's stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BigBear.ai, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BigBear.ai wasn't on the list.

While BigBear.ai currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here