BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 6.8% - Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.9250. Approximately 35,622,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 45,696,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBAI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Trading Down 6.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 15,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 204,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $839,056.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 609,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,078.48. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $5,576,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,695,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,508 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company's stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company's stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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