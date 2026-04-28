BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 6% - Here's Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.9550. 32,171,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 49,378,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBAI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.BigBear.ai's quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 508,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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