BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 6.4% - Here's Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.7350. Approximately 32,460,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 50,329,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBAI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.47.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 508,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,034,748. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in BigBear.ai by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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