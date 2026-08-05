Biglari (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,352,000.00 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,531.80. This represents a 54.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Sardar Biglari sold 20,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $334,600.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 546 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $9,118.20.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 6,611 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $110,469.81.

On Friday, July 17th, Sardar Biglari sold 11,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $183,810.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Sardar Biglari sold 75,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $1,255,500.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sardar Biglari sold 9,525 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $161,163.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,286,910.67.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $382,166.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $1,658,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

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Biglari Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $396.92. 119,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,315. The company has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $234.91 and a one year high of $483.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.47 and a 200 day moving average of $349.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BH

Institutional Trading of Biglari

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Biglari by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 424 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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