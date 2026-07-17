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Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Bilibili logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bilibili shares gapped down from a prior close of $19.00 to an open of $17.80, and were last trading around $18.01. The move came on volume of 710,513 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive: several firms have recently raised or reiterated buy/outperform ratings, and the consensus rating is currently Moderate Buy with a target price of $30.78.
  • The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average of $23.96, while Bilibili’s market cap is about $7.47 billion and hedge funds own roughly 16.08% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $17.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $18.0050, with a volume of 710,513 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Bilibili from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bilibili from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,590,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,229 shares of the company's stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,620,000. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company's stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili NASDAQ: BILI is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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