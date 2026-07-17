Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $17.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $18.0050, with a volume of 710,513 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Bilibili from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bilibili from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,590,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,229 shares of the company's stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,620,000. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company's stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili NASDAQ: BILI is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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