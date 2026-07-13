BILL (NYSE:BILL) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.19.

Get BILL alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BILL by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,336 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BILL by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BILL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BILL by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BILL by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company's stock.

BILL News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted BILL Holdings as a value-stock candidate versus Braze, potentially drawing attention from investors hunting for undervalued software names. BILL vs. BRZE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Zacks highlighted BILL Holdings as a value-stock candidate versus Braze, potentially drawing attention from investors hunting for undervalued software names. Neutral Sentiment: Broader news about a bipartisan housing bill becoming law without Trump’s signature has no direct connection to BILL Holdings’ business, so it is unlikely to be a meaningful driver of the stock.

Broader news about a bipartisan housing bill becoming law without Trump’s signature has no direct connection to BILL Holdings’ business, so it is unlikely to be a meaningful driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Other headlines in the feed focus on politics, housing, and unrelated policy debates, which do not appear to materially affect BILL’s fundamentals or near-term operating outlook.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BILL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BILL wasn't on the list.

While BILL currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here