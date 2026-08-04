Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Insider Shan Riku Sakakibara Sells 4,000 Shares

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) insider Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,042,000. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shan Riku Sakakibara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of Billiontoone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Shan Riku Sakakibara sold 8,000 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $785,760.00.

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Billiontoone Stock Performance

BLLN traded up $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.52. 657,241 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.58. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 259.13.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.81 million. The firm's revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLLN

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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