Bing Xue Sells 4,916 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $231,494.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,823,149.40. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Bing Xue sold 1,832 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,176.72.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 4.5%

AOSL traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 615,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.55. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOSL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 150,254 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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