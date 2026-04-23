Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $589.8940 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $300.64 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $343.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 3,796 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,577 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $78,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.75.

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About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

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