Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $352.63 and last traded at $346.99, with a volume of 26403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.88.

The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.52%.The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bio-Rad Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings topped expectations. Bio-Rad reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, well above the $1.75 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat and the $2.34 estimate from Zacks. Earnings were also slightly higher than the $2.61 reported a year earlier. Bio-Rad Laboratories Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Bio-Rad reported adjusted earnings of $2.62 per share, well above the $1.75 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat and the $2.34 estimate from Zacks. Earnings were also slightly higher than the $2.61 reported a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and cash flow exceeded forecasts. Quarterly revenue was $651 million, above the approximately $624 million analyst estimate, while operating cash flow reached $98.7 million. Cash and equivalents increased to $517 million, supporting the company’s balance-sheet flexibility. Bio-Rad Laboratories Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue was $651 million, above the approximately $624 million analyst estimate, while operating cash flow reached $98.7 million. Cash and equivalents increased to $517 million, supporting the company’s balance-sheet flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Growth remained essentially flat. Revenue declined 0.1% year over year, although gross profit improved modestly to $345.8 million. Operating profit eased to $72.6 million, indicating that the earnings beat did not come from strong top-line growth. Bio-Rad Laboratories Second-Quarter Results

Revenue declined 0.1% year over year, although gross profit improved modestly to $345.8 million. Operating profit eased to $72.6 million, indicating that the earnings beat did not come from strong top-line growth. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring creates near-term uncertainty. Bio-Rad plans to cut jobs and close facilities, a move intended to reduce costs but also signaling pressure on operations and demand. Details on the scale and financial impact of the actions may remain a focus for investors. Bio-Rad Laboratories to Cut Jobs and Close Facilities

Bio-Rad plans to cut jobs and close facilities, a move intended to reduce costs but also signaling pressure on operations and demand. Details on the scale and financial impact of the actions may remain a focus for investors. Negative Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was cautious. Bio-Rad forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion, slightly below the roughly $2.6 billion consensus estimate. With the stock trading near its 52-week high and at an elevated valuation, investors appear to be demanding stronger growth, limiting the positive reaction to the earnings beat.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $303.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $68,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85,393 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,763.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 38,778 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,198 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.81.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

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