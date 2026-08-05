Palantir Soars 30% After Blockbuster Earnings—Is the Rally Just Getting Started?

Palantir Technologies Today PLTR Palantir Technologies $162.66 +37.01 (+29.45%) 52-Week Range $106.37 ▼ $207.52 P/E Ratio 182.77 Price Target $190.73 Add to Watchlist

Palantir Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: PLTR just had one of its best days since 2024. The stock closed up 30% on Aug. 4, capping a session that ranks among its strongest in years. The move started after the company delivered a blockbuster earnings report following the market close on Aug. 3.

That wasn’t news by itself. Palantir has delivered strong reports in the last several quarters. Often, it hasn’t mattered to investors, who have lumped Palantir in with the rest of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

The strong move after earnings may be a sign that investors are finally seeing what Palantir bulls have been saying for months. PLTR was being dragged down by misplaced sentiment—but as seen after its report, consistent outperformance is getting tough to ignore.

The Third Time Was the Charm

Co-founder and CEO Alex Karp described the quarter as “otherworldly.” That may rub some investors the wrong way, but it’s hard to overstate the strength of Palantir’s Q2 2026 report.

Overall revenue grew 93% year-over-year, and the company’s Rule of 40 score climbed to 155. Adjusted free cash flow came in at $1.22 billion, representing a 63% margin.

The company closed 220 deals of at least $1 million, 98 deals of at least $5 million, and 73 deals of at least $10 million. It reported a total contract value (TCV) of $3.3373 billion, an increase of 49% year-over-year.

With a line of sight to future revenue like that, it’s not surprising that Palantir also raised its guidance for the rest of the year. The company has been doing the same for several quarters. The difference this time is that the market seems to be listening.

The Surprise That Wasn’t a Surprise

The morning after earnings, several analysts pointed out the strong growth in Palantir’s commercial business as a “surprise” in the report. U.S. commercial revenue grew 149% year-over-year and 28% quarter-over-quarter to $764 million.

The only surprising thing about those growth figures is that analysts were surprised. In Q1 2026, Palantir reported U.S. commercial revenue grew 133% year-over-year (YOY)and 18% quarter-over-quarter to $595 million. In Q4 2025, the company reported the same growth metrics at 137% YOY and 28% quarter-over-quarter, respectively.

Commercial growth is a criticism about Palantir that dates back to 2022 or even earlier. The thinking is that the company has been too reliant on business from the U.S. government and specifically the Pentagon, which can arguably be lumpy.

But the commercial side of the business has been growing at an outsized rate for several quarters. Palantir’s AIPCon event is, at its core, a platform for its enterprise customers to explain how Palantir has been transformative to their businesses.

To feign surprise over the number is like being surprised by the strength of Apple’s NASDAQ: AAPL Services business. Palantir hasn’t been hiding the ball, but now investors are seeing the numbers for what they are.

PLTR Faces a Critical Resistance Level

The strong move in PLTR has pushed it toward the $160 level, which served as resistance at two points in 2026. If the stock can push past that level, there is a path to reverse all of its year-to-date losses.

In its favor, despite the strength of this move, PLTR is just now approaching a level on the relative strength index (RSI) that would point to overbought conditions. Also supporting a higher high is that the move higher is happening on strong volume.

However, the other side of the argument is a parabolic move such as this is frequently due to short covering. If that's the case, covering will exhaust itself pretty quickly, which could cause the stock to drift lower.

One key to watch now will be analyst sentiment. Since the report, the Palantir analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show two analysts have weighed in with Piper Sandler reiterating its Overweight call and $230 price target. The consensus price target has ticked up to $190.73 as of this writing.

The Long-Term Outlook for Palantir Hasn’t Changed

In the first seven months of the year, traders who bet against Palantir were rewarded despite two earnings reports that were as strong as the one on Aug. 3. However, the Q2 report is a reminder that it just takes one report to change an outlook.

Palantir reminded investors (not traders) that it’s a one-of-one company that shouldn’t be lumped into the other names in the AI software debate. The firm will have critics and doubters, and one day, the growth will start to normalize.

But that day wasn’t yesterday. Nor is it likely to come for several quarters. That doesn’t mean the stock won’t face hurdles, but the report did nothing to squelch the bullish long-term case for Palantir.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here