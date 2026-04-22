Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $277.00, but opened at $299.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $299.45, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

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Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day moving average is $294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad's product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

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