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Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Bio-Rad Laboratories logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market — Bio‑Rad opened at $299.45 after closing at $277.00, but trading volume was tiny (75 shares), suggesting the move may be thinly traded.
  • Solid quarterly results — the company reported $2.51 EPS on $693.2M of revenue with a high net margin of 29.42%, though return on equity was modest at 3.86%.
  • Attractive valuation and strong liquidity — market cap is $8.08B with a P/E of 10.73, low debt‑to‑equity (0.16) and strong current/quick ratios (5.62 and 4.19); the stock sits above its 50‑day MA ($272.23) and near its 200‑day MA ($294.71).
  • Interested in Bio-Rad Laboratories? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $277.00, but opened at $299.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $299.45, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $272.23 and its 200-day moving average is $294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of innovative products and systems that serve the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Life Science, which delivers instruments, consumables and software for research applications, and Clinical Diagnostics, which offers quality control materials and reagent systems for blood typing, immunology and molecular testing. Bio-Rad's product portfolio supports a wide range of applications, including protein analysis, gene expression, cell biology and digital PCR.

In the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad develops and markets technologies such as electrophoresis and imaging systems, chromatography instruments, laboratory consumables and software platforms that streamline experimental workflows.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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