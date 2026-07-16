BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA) Short Interest Up 87.9% in June

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,744,445 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the June 15th total of 1,992,676 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,909 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAge Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioAge Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioAge Labs during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 4,219.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

BioAge Labs Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BIOA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,100. BioAge Labs has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.61.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 871.75%.The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioAge Labs will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIOA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOA

About BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Further Reading

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