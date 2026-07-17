BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Stock Price Up 5.5% - Here's What Happened

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.3710. Approximately 51,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 609,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Get BioAge Labs alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BioAge Labs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.61.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. BioAge Labs had a negative net margin of 871.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioAge Labs, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAge Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs during the first quarter valued at $3,521,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BioAge Labs by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioAge Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioAge Labs by 653.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 120,188 shares during the last quarter.

About BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BioAge Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BioAge Labs wasn't on the list.

While BioAge Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here