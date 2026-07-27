BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 135,314 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,934 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,704 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,466 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $156.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.36% and a negative net margin of 51.71%.The firm's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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