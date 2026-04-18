BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.6364.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,666,432.45. This trade represents a 27.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,463 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,330 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,105 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 95,384 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,231 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $163.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 209.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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