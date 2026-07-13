BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns "Neutral" Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.80.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($3.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.36%. The business had revenue of $156.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,231 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

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