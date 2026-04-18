Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.2308.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Up 0.8%

BIIB stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $202.41. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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