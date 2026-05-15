Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Evercore

Research analysts at Evercore began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 target price on Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.65.

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Biogen Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $193.41. 73,762 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,462. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen reported topline Phase 2 data for its Alzheimer’s drug diranersen (BIIB080) showing robust reductions in tau pathology and signals of slower cognitive decline, and the company said it will advance the program into Phase 3/registrational development. Article Title

Biogen reported topline Phase 2 data for its Alzheimer’s drug showing robust reductions in tau pathology and signals of slower cognitive decline, and the company said it will advance the program into Phase 3/registrational development. Positive Sentiment: Investors also welcomed the completion of Biogen’s $5.3 billion Apellis Pharmaceuticals acquisition , which adds commercial products SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI and could strengthen near-term growth. Article Title

Investors also welcomed the completion of Biogen’s , which adds commercial products and and could strengthen near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts maintained Hold ratings after the readout, arguing the data were mixed: biomarker and cognitive signals were encouraging, but the study missed its primary endpoint . Article Title

Several analysts maintained ratings after the readout, arguing the data were mixed: biomarker and cognitive signals were encouraging, but the study . Negative Sentiment: The Alzheimer’s study failure leaves some uncertainty around how quickly diranersen can translate into commercial value, and the Apellis deal adds integration and financing considerations. Article Title

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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