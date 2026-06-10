Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Biogen Inc. NASDAQ: BIIB. In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Biogen stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

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Biogen Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $199.59. 140,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $205.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is $187.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $201.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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