Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Biogen stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group NASDAQ: DSGX on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Roadhouse NASDAQ: TXRH on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares NASDAQ: TCBI on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Semtech NASDAQ: SMTC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings NYSE: RBC on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microchip Technology NASDAQ: MCHP on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cytokinetics NASDAQ: CYTK on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO on 6/30/2026.

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Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock remained flat at $216.12 during trading on Friday. 1,154,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,002. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $219.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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