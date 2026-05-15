Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target indicates a potential upside of 55.47% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.62.

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Biogen Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.97. The stock had a trading volume of 207,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,386. Biogen has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $205.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 417.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen reported topline Phase 2 data for its Alzheimer’s drug diranersen (BIIB080) showing robust reductions in tau pathology and signals of slower cognitive decline, and the company said it will advance the program into Phase 3/registrational development. Article Title

Biogen reported topline Phase 2 data for its Alzheimer’s drug showing robust reductions in tau pathology and signals of slower cognitive decline, and the company said it will advance the program into Phase 3/registrational development. Positive Sentiment: Investors also welcomed the completion of Biogen’s $5.3 billion Apellis Pharmaceuticals acquisition , which adds commercial products SYFOVRE and EMPAVELI and could strengthen near-term growth. Article Title

Investors also welcomed the completion of Biogen’s , which adds commercial products and and could strengthen near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts maintained Hold ratings after the readout, arguing the data were mixed: biomarker and cognitive signals were encouraging, but the study missed its primary endpoint . Article Title

Several analysts maintained ratings after the readout, arguing the data were mixed: biomarker and cognitive signals were encouraging, but the study . Negative Sentiment: The Alzheimer’s study failure leaves some uncertainty around how quickly diranersen can translate into commercial value, and the Apellis deal adds integration and financing considerations. Article Title

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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