Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Down 7.3% - Should You Sell?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.70 and last traded at $193.7590. Approximately 344,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,268,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.03.

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Key Headlines Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen and Eisai announced FDA approval of LEQEMBI IQLIK , the first at-home initiation dose for early Alzheimer’s disease, which could improve convenience, access, and treatment adoption. Article Title

Biogen and Eisai announced FDA approval of , the first at-home initiation dose for early Alzheimer’s disease, which could improve convenience, access, and treatment adoption. Positive Sentiment: New AAIC 2026 data showed Biogen’s tau-targeting drug diranersen reduced cognitive decline and tau biomarkers, supporting advancement into confirmatory Phase 3 development. Article Title

New AAIC 2026 data showed Biogen’s tau-targeting drug reduced cognitive decline and tau biomarkers, supporting advancement into confirmatory Phase 3 development. Neutral Sentiment: Biogen also reported that LEQEMBI subcutaneous data showed comparable efficacy and safety to IV dosing, reinforcing the commercial case for its Alzheimer’s franchise. Article Title

Biogen also reported that LEQEMBI subcutaneous data showed comparable efficacy and safety to IV dosing, reinforcing the commercial case for its Alzheimer’s franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst notes and a Truist upgrade to Buy helped sentiment ahead of the data releases, with price targets generally implying upside. Article Title

Several analyst notes and a Truist upgrade to helped sentiment ahead of the data releases, with price targets generally implying upside. Negative Sentiment: Despite the encouraging readouts, investors are focusing on the fact that diranersen’s Phase 2 CELIA study missed its primary endpoint earlier, and the newer results were described as mixed rather than definitive. Article Title

Despite the encouraging readouts, investors are focusing on the fact that diranersen’s Phase 2 CELIA study earlier, and the newer results were described as mixed rather than definitive. Negative Sentiment: Biogen is also facing an earnings overhang from disclosed R&D and milestone expenses, which could weigh on near-term profitability even as pipeline news improves. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC restated a "reduce" rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Trading Down 8.9%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.Biogen's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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