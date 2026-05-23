BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $84.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.67.

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BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $66.28.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 16,486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $996,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,833,958.38. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 6,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $381,963.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,268,959.64. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,389. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More BioMarin Pharmaceutical News

Here are the key news stories impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Article Title

BioMarin said Voxzogo met its main goal in a late-stage hypochondroplasia study, supporting plans to file with the FDA in 2026 and boosting investor optimism about another potential growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with Canaccord Genuity cutting its price target to $111 from $116 but reiterating a buy rating, implying substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Article Title

Several press items from The Globe and Mail and TipRanks highlighted additional analyst coverage on BMRN, but they did not add a clear new operating catalyst beyond general sentiment and valuation commentary. Neutral Sentiment: BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Article Title

BioMarin’s Phase 3 ENERGY 3 trial of BMN 401 met one co-primary endpoint but missed the other, making the readout mixed rather than clearly successful. Negative Sentiment: The mixed BMN 401 results triggered a notable selloff, with investors reacting to uncertainty around the drug’s commercial prospects and the likelihood of a clean regulatory path. Article Title

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company's commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

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