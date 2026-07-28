BioNTech (BNTX) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect BioNTech to post earnings of ($2.3999) per share and revenue of $183.7470 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.42 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 44.39%.BioNTech's revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BioNTech Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.32. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63.

BioNTech declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in BioNTech by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,275,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,800,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. GSK plc purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $84,711,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,800,000 after buying an additional 77,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BioNTech by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,544,000 after acquiring an additional 444,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 492,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. Wall Street Zen raised BioNTech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BNTX

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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